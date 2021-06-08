Gabby Barrett Exits CMT Music Awards Performance Due to 'Personal Circumstances'

✖

Gabby Barrett has pulled herself from her scheduled performance during the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, telling fans on Instagram on Monday that she is no longer able to perform. Barrett was scheduled to participate in one of multiple collaborations during the night with Lady A and Carly Pearce.

The 21-year-old shared a post reflecting on her performance during the 2020 show in October, where she won her very first award, writing that it was "Such a special moment that I will never forget." She continued, "I’m really sad to share that because of personal circumstances I won’t be able to perform with @ladya and @carlypearce on Wednesday at the @cmt Music Awards! I’ll be rooting for you guys and all of the incredibly talented nominees and performers! So appreciate all of your support and will see yall on the road this summer."

Show co-host Kelsea Ballerini commented on Barrett's post and wrote, "Sending you big love," while Lady A and Pearce both posted a number of heart emojis. Barrett's husband, Cade Foehner, who performed with her during the 2020 show, reposted her message on his own page. During the October ceremony, Barrett made her performance debut with her hit single "I Hope," the same song that won the Pennsylvania native her very first award, Breakthrough Video of the Year. She was presented with the honor by Taylor Swift, who won the same award 13 years prior.

"I don't even know what to say because I didn't really think that I was going to win," Barrett said during her remote acceptance speech. "But first, oh my gosh, my fake trophy in my hand right here, I would like to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ, because I wouldn't be able to be doing what I love every single day without Him. So thank you, Lord."

"Secondly, all the fans that voted, thank you so much," she continued. "That's something that I really loved about country music coming into it was how loyal the fanbases are and how they just incredibly love the people that they love, so thank you guys so much. I would like to thank my husband, my family back in Pittsburgh, my entire team ... I'm so new to this, this is my first time receiving a television award, so thank you so much CMT." Barrett is nominated for Female Video of the Year for "The Good Ones" during Wednesday night's awards. Also on Monday, Maren Morris announced that she will no longer be performing during the show.