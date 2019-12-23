Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Take Family Skiing for Christmas

It’s going to be a white Christmas for Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his family. The Hubbards jetted off to Idaho for some skiing over the holiday, with Hubbard sharing a few photos on social media, of the family enjoying the getaway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Dec 21, 2019 at 9:14pm PST

“We are in our happiest of places,” Hubbard captioned the pictures.

Hayley also shared some photos of their vacation. Their getaway falls over Olivia’s second birthday, which takes place on Dec. 23. The toddler attempted to snowboard, which Hayley spoke out about along with a video of her first attempts.

“Liv’s learning to snowboard where I learned to ski 30 years ago,” Hayley wrote. “We may not be teaching her the best habits by pulling her on Harley’s leash but she sure is having the time of her life!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:11pm PST

The post earned praise from several wives of country music stars, who praised the Hubbards for taking her out on the slopes.

“Love this!!!! We taught ours on a leash too! Nothing wrong with it!” Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline wrote, referencing their teaching method for Olivia.

“Hands down the cutest little snow bunny on the mountain!” wrote Brett Young‘s wife Taylor. “That’s where I learned to ski 30 years ago too. The best.”

“Liv snowboarding is by far the the cutest thing I have ever seen,” posted Abby Smyers, wife of Dan + Shay‘s Dan Smyers.

With Olivia’s birthday falling so close to Christmas, Hubbard already said he planned on spoiling her over the holiday season.

“At this age I think we’re just gonna not try to not spoil her; just go ahead and spoil her, probably more for the sake of Hayley and I and the joy that we get in that,” Hubbard acknowledged. “That’ll be a challenge over the next few years. We’re going to try to find a healthy balance and make sure she’s appreciative of everything that she has.”

Florida Georgia Line will start the year by working on a new album, the follow up to their latest Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. They will also hit the road next year for the stadium dates on Kenny Chesney‘s Chillaxification Tour.

