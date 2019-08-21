Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Welcome Son Luca Reed

Tyler Hubbard is officially a father of two! Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, welcomed their son, Luca Reed, on Monday, Aug. 19, sharing the news with PEOPLE. Baby Luca was delivered in Nashville, Tennessee, at 3:40 a.m. local time, weighing in at 8 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches according to the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:31pm PDT

“Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labor. She was so patient, positive, and strong. She honestly made it look easy,” Hubbard told PEOPLE. “I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it’s so special to see.”

Luca joins big sister Olivia Rose, who was born in December 2017. The timing is perfect for Hubbard as it lands exactly when the family had hoped, without disrupting Florida Georgia Line‘s current touring schedule.

“Having one kid’s amazing and I know having two is going to be just as amazing, as well, even better, I guess,” Tyler recently told his record label, Big Machine Label Group. “But I think it’s one of those things you don’t really know how it’s gonna play out until it’s playing out.”

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” he added. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit. Hopefully it’ll make it easier than waiting too long to have another one. We’re still in diapers with one, so hopefully it’ll just transition right into the next one.”

Tyler and Hayley decided on their son’s name well before he was born, explaining that the moniker is a meaningful one for the family.

“Luca is a name we loved and it means ‘bringer of light,’” Hayley told PEOPLE. “It also reminds us of Italy, which is one of our happy places! Reed is Tyler’s middle name, and we wanted Luca to have a little piece of Tyler in his name.”

Tyler and Hayley had originally believed Olivia was going to be a boy due to a blood test but later learned that they were actually having a daughter, and Hayley shared that Luca was not the name they had picked out the first time around.

“It’s not the same one we had picked for our ‘first boy,’” she said. “For some reason, that name just didn’t seem to fit the way Luca did.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer