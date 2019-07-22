Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Shares Sweet Video of Wife Hayley and Daughter Olivia

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard just shared a new video of his wife, Hayley, and daughter, Olivia, and it is the sweetest! The singer also captioned the video with touching sentiments about the two women in his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Jul 17, 2019 at 5:55pm PDT

“Just in case y’all wondered where Liv gets her sweetness from,” Hubbard wrote, using the hashtags #likemotherlikedaughter and #eskimo kisses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video earned Hubbard comments from several of his celebrity friends, who were enamored by the touching post.

“[Tyler Hubbard] boy oh boy u are in trouble my niece is beautiful..!!” Nelly wrote. “Tell her uncle Nelly is not gonna like any of her boyfriends..!!!”

“She’s awesome dude,” Chase Rice said.

“This is the sweetest video ever,” said Lauren Alaina, while Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild simply posted a few heart emojis.

“MY FAVE GIRLSSS,” Russell Dickerson‘s wife Kailey posted, along with the joy emoji.

The Hubbards love being parents to their 1-year-old daughter, and are looking forward to welcoming son Luca next month as well, but the couple insist they don’t parent their children alone.

“We have a lot of great help. We have a nanny who’s really, really amazing and helpful,” Hubbard revealed. “I think that the key to life is really surrounding yourself with a good team and good people that you trust and people that can really help this crazy life that we do live kind of flow as seamless as possible. So we’re excited. We feel good about it.”

Hayley also defended using a nanny, saying it was a way for her to be the best mom she can be.

“Whether it’s having a nanny, babysitter, family member or friend that helps make your parenting life easier, I believe it’s one of the best things you can do for yourself, your marriage, and your child if you can,” Hayley wrote on Instagram. “Although I do wear many hats in our household, there’s no possible way for me to wear all the hats and still be on the road with Tyler and be present when we’re home. I’m sharing this so that people know Tyler and I have a lot of help around our household and a nanny to help make our world go round, but mostly so we can be the best possible versions of ourselves for each other that we can.

“Not only does our nanny make it possible for us to have husband and wife time, date nights, etc, but she also teaches me SO much that I wouldn’t know otherwise being a new mom,” she continued. “Her being here allows me to have me time and get the things done that I need to so that when I’m with Liv, I can be present. [it takes a village]”

Photo Credit: WireImage/Steve Granitz