Florida Georgia Line to Headline Upcoming Drive-In Concert

✖

Florida Georgia Line has been tapped as the headlining act for an upcoming Encore Drive-In Nights concert, with the country duo's show to be broadcast to hundreds of outdoor drive-ins and select cinemas on June 12. Band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will perform some of their biggest hits and new material from their latest album, Life Rolls On, and the concert will also feature Chase Rice, Nelly and Rachel Wammack.

"We're so excited to start playing shows again and can't wait to bring this special one to all of our fans around the world," Hubbard and Kelley said in a statement. "The night will be full of hits, good vibes, and a few surprises. Everybody come on out June 12!" Car passes for the show, which can be used by up to six people, are currently on sale here. Fans who purchase tickets before Thursday night will be able to save $20 per ticket. Drive-In tickets start at $68 per vehicle and include venues across the U.S., Canada and Ireland. Click here to find a venue near you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine)

The Encore Drive-In Nights concert series began last year with performances by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Garth Brooks, Kane Brown and Metallica. Bon Jovi will kick off the 2021 series with a show broadcasting on May 22.

"We are so excited that Encore Drive-In Nights concerts are back and who better to welcome summer than these party-starters themselves?" said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Drive-In Nights. "This show provides fans all across the country, including those that don't typically go to concerts, the chance to see FGL like never before!"

Florida Georgia Line released Life Rolls On in February amid their decision to take some time to focus on solo projects — Hubbard has been writing with a number of artists and released a collaboration with Tim McGraw and Kelley released his first solo EP, BK's Wave Pack, in April. "There's just a freedom that feels, what's the word, it's just exhilarating, man, on both sides," Hubbard said of the duo's solo work on McGraw's Beyond The Influence Radio on Apple Music Country in February. "And something about that really channels creativity."

"We're getting to experience a really cool wave of creativity on our own and grow that and nurture that and be supportive of each other," he continued. "It feels like it's only going to make us stronger and able to grow outside of our typical boundary that we've set, our FGL box that we've built for ourselves over the last decade. We were always a package deal. And so with that, comes moments where you can't quite grow on both sides. And so I think this season of growth for both of us is going to be amazing, and it already has been amazing. And I already sense a rebirth. It's been really cool."