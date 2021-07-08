Florida Georgia Line Leading Feeding Nashville Benefit Concert With Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and More

✖

Feeding Nashville has announced its inaugural benefit concert, with Hayley and Tyler Hubbard and Taylin and Taylor Lewan partnering with Bussin' With the Boys to present Together: Feeding Nashville. Florida Georgia Line will lead the lineup alongside Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Lily Rose as well as special guests.

The show will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 and will be the inaugural event at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. CT at www.livenation.com and net ticket proceeds directly support Feeding Nashville. Fans can also purchase pre-sale tickets with the code FGLTOGETHER. Feeding Nashville was founded in 2020 by the Hubbards and the Lewans and is focused on providing healthy meals for at-risk students, low-income patients, and homeless individuals in Nashville while also supporting a network of local chefs. Since its launch, the organization has prepared and delivered meals to 70,858 individuals in the area.

“There’s such a need in our community, whether there’s a pandemic, or a tornado, even without those things, we need to be feeding people and so we just realized that need within our own backyard. It’s been so cool to watch the community come together," Hayley Hubbard shared in a statement. "Gosh, I’m pinching myself that this is actually going to happen because this vision of having a concert together – live together – was just such a dream last year, and so I’m just grateful to be here."

"We’re helping people that we didn’t even know needed it, and we’ve relied so heavily on the small community that we knew personally to get us started, but now we’re realizing that we need more help," Taylin Lewan added. "We can’t give up and we’re not going to, so we’re going to keep this going as long as we possibly can."

Tyler Hubbard, along with bandmate Brian Kelley, will take a similar lineup on the road this fall when they embark on their I Love My Country Tour with Dickerson, Alaina and Redferrin. The trek begins on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia and visits 29 cities before wrapping up on Nov. 20 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the run are currently on sale here.