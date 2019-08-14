Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Speaks out About Controversial Gun Control Laws

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is speaking out about controversial gun control laws, in the wake of several mass shootings, including the recent one at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, followed by a shooting several hours later in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio.

Hubbard shared a video supporting universal background checks, along with his thoughts on why it’s important to at least keep the dialogue open.

“I still believe this is an important conversation that we can’t be afraid to have,” Hubbard posted alongside the video. “Especially all of us who love our guns and want to protect our rights as Americans. Let’s get uncomfortable, address this issue, and really make this country a safe place to live. If we want to put an end to gun violence it has to start with us. We can make a change.”

Hubbard has previously spoken out about the need for more restricted gun control laws, in a video he shared on social media late last year, supporting TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie’s End Gun Violence Together campaign, encouraging people to write to their state representative about the issue.

“Please hear my heart. This is not a political post, but a post about the betterment of humanity,” Hubbard captioned the video. “It’s time we start the uncomfortable conversations to make a change in our country. It starts with us. Let’s [End Gun Violence Together]. Go to TOMS.com to send your Representatives a postcard demanding they take action on what more than 90% of Americans agree on: universal background checks. I’m proud to partner with @TOMS to [End Gun Violence Together].”

Later, the singer clarified why he felt it was necessary to share his own thoughts on gun control, especially after the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, which killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more.

“We’ve been given a platform and a voice for a reason, and it’s really time to start using that voice for more than just talking about our music and ourselves,” Hubbard told Rolling Stone. “Whether it’s at a country bar or a country concert, every artist in our genre has been affected by gun violence directly or indirectly, and it’s something that really hits close to home and something that everybody wants to talk about, but doesn’t really know how to. But there’s no better time than now.”

“We’ve seen it firsthand,” he added. “Our fans and artists are getting shot.”

