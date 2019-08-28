Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Reveals Son Luca’s Birth Video

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, welcomed son Luca Reed on Aug. 19, and the couple has slowly been sharing more memories from the day on social media in the weeks since.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Tyler posted Luca’s birth video, which chronicles the Hubbards’ journey going from a family of three to a group of four.

The video begins with footage of Tyler sharing the news of Hayley’s pregnancy before explaining that he and his wife spent as much time with their daughter, 1-year-old Olivia, as they could before Luca arrived. The clip then cuts to the hospital, with Tyler bringing Olivia to visit Hayley as the family awaits Luca’s arrival.

Tyler helps his wife through her contractions before Luca arrives, with the video sharing footage of his birth and first cry before he is placed in his mom’s arms. Tyler also spends some time his son before the proud parents introduce Olivia to her little brother.

“Our wives, they keep us humble, they keep us motivated, they keep us inspired and we don’t believe we’d be here tonight without them in our lives, so we’re so, so grateful,” Tyler can be heard telling a crowd as the video ends with a clip of Tyler and Hayley holding Luca close and planting a kiss on each cheek.

“The gift of life is so incredible and I couldn’t be more thankful to experience the birth of our baby boy alongside my amazing wife last week,” Tyler shared in his caption. “Hayley is the definition of strength, patience, grace, love, and positivity. Watching Hayley through the whole pregnancy process and delivery has been one of the most inspiring events in my life. My faith has been strengthened and my heart has found another level of love that I didn’t even know was possible.”

“I’ve now gotten a little taste of how God must feel about all of his children,” he continued. “To all the mothers out there… I have so much respect for you all. Also, thanks to my buddy Vince for capturing so many special moments and putting together this video that we’ll cherish forever. One day we’ll be sharing this video with our grandkids. I hope y’all enjoy this and I hope this video lets y’all feel what words cannot describe.”

