Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Shares Photos of Birth of Son Luca Reed

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, welcomed their son, Luca Reed, into the world on Monday, Aug. 16. Hubbard, who returned from FGL’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour in time to head to the hospital, is sharing a few photos of the baby’s birth, and praising their doula, Lori Bregman, for aiding in the delivery.

“Thanks [Lori] for teaching me everything I know,” Hubbard alongside the series of pictures. “Now offering my ‘DUDEla’ services for those in need of a good shoulder to lay on during contractions, back rubs, and a good flashlight for when the head starts showing. Please contact my agent for booking.”

Luca Reed was born on Hayley’s due date, with Hubbard thankfully making it back just in time.

“Our doula Lori said Tyler and I are too connected for Luca to not wait. The moment Tyler flew in from his last show of the weekend, the contractions started!” Hayley told PEOPLE. “Tyler was so helpful in the birthing process from start to finish, and I’m so glad he made it home in time.”

The Hubbards, who are also parents to 1-year-old Olivia, are happily adjusting to being a family of four.

“Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life,” Hubbard wrote when announcing Luca’s arrival. “I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife [Hayley] through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did. Thank you [Katie] for catching these moments and [People] for telling our story.”

Hubbard is already planning on soon bringing out both of his children on the road.

“Having one kid’s amazing and I know having two is going to be just as amazing, as well, even better, I guess,” Tyler recently told his record label, Big Machine Label Group. “But I think it’s one of those things you don’t really know how it’s gonna play out until it’s playing out.”

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” he added. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit. Hopefully it’ll make it easier than waiting too long to have another one. We’re still in diapers with one, so hopefully it’ll just transition right into the next one.”

