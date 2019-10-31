Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Pitches New Song, ‘Invisible,’ on Social Media

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard just pitched a new song, “Invisible,” on social media! The father of two previously introduced the song by sharing a video of him dancing to it with his 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, but now says FGL won’t cut the song, which is why he is reaching out to other artists to record it instead.

“First, don’t judge me for being a bad speller and spelling invisible with an ‘a’.. my brain was tired,” Hubbard said alongside a black and white photo of him with the song’s co-writers, Dave Barnes and Jordan Reynolds. “Second, say I won’t pitch a song on the gram. We decided that the song ‘invisible’ (in my last post) isn’t going to be on our next album. [Brian Kelley] and myself collectively write over 100 songs a year and are only able to record one album (15 songs) every 18 months.

“Needless to say, we have a lot of great songs that may never see the light of day and we love for other artists to record our songs,” he added. “Who wants this one? Tag the artist you hear recording this song best.”

Fans quickly spoke out with recommendations, with suggestions including Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Brett Young, Dan + Shay, Dylan Scott, Russell Dickerson, Thomas Rhett, Michael Ray and more.

When Hubbard initially shared the song, he joked that his oldest child was testing out the song for him, while the two danced together.

“My new method of testing demos,” Hubbard posted. “If Liv dances with me till the end without asking to get down… it’s a hit.”

Florida Georgia Line’s last studio album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, was released earlier this year. The duo will head to Las Vegas for a short residency in November, and have no more dates scheduled after that until April, when they will join Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour, along with Old Dominion.

Florida Georgia Line is nominated for one CMA Award, for Vocal Duo of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Kane