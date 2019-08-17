Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Prepares Daughter Olivia to Be a Big Sister

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, will soon welcome their second child, son Luca, into the world. The addition of their son means their 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, will graduate from being an only child to a big sister, something the Hubbards are trying to prepare her for ahead of Luca’s arrival.

“We just try to talk about him a lot and kind of point out the fact that your baby brother’s in mom’s tummy right now and he’s gonna be out soon, and just kind of talk to her in childlike phrases,” Hubbard shared with his record label. “We feel like it’s pretty important and hopefully she can kind of know what to expect a little bit. I think she knows what’s going on, so we’ll see how the transition goes.”

Hubbard also opened up about giving Olivia a sibling on social media, showing off an adorable picture of the toddler wearing earphones while FGL is on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.

“Her last weekend on the road as an only child,” Hubbard shared on Instagram. “Its hard to believe it could get any better. We can’t wait to meet baby Luca. Thanks [Demian Becerra] for capturing so many epic moments this weekend.”

The couple decided on the name Luca because of what the name means, and how it sounds

“We liked the name Luca, thought it was kind of American but kind of cultured as well,” Hubbard revealed. “And also it means bringer of light. So we kind of thought that was cool. And the middle name Reed is my middle name, so we just want to carry that over. [We] thought it kind of had a little ring to it, Luca Reed. I can’t take a lot of credit. My wife’s the one that came up with all that, but I definitely agree and think it’s a cool name.”

Hayley will of course take time off the road to adjust to being a mother of two, but Hubbard hints they are already ready to travel as a family of four.

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” Hubbard acknowledged. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit. Hopefully it’ll make it easier than waiting too long to have another one. We’re still in diapers with one, so hopefully it’ll just transition right into the next one.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran