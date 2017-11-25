Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Has Surgery Over Thanksgiving

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard didn’t exactly spend Thanksgiving like his friends and fans. Instead, he spent it in the hospital having back surgery.

Hubbard and his wife Hayley, who is currently expecting their first child, took to Instagram to share some images of his hospital stay.

“In addition to all the countless people and things I’m grateful for, I’m so super grateful for this turkey and that he’s safely out of back surgery,” Hayley wrote. “Thankful for all of our friends and family that have been sending love and prayers. We’re feeling beyond blessed! Wish I had the video of him coming out of surgery entertaining the nurses by singing Michael Jackson.”

She went on to wish all the fans a Happy Thanksgiving and added, “who’s ready to start decorating for Christmas!!”

While fans will have to wait to see Hubbard cover Jackson, the 30-year-old country star also took to Instagram to share how he’s already getting “bored.”

“Here’s some morning laughs for y’all,” he wrote alongside video of him in the hospital and various images. “Ya boy was feeling like I just drank a whole bottle of [Old Camp Whiskey] … the hospital had that good stuff. On a real note I am so thankful to have my back fixed and on its way to being 100% again.”

Hubbard goes on to share that he has been dealing with this for years and tried everything to avoid surgery.

“I’m so glad It’s over in case you can’t tell by the smile on my face,” he wrote. “Now I start the hardest part for me…. laying around the house and trying to be still until recovery is over.”

Earlier this year, Hubbard and his wife of two years announced they were expecting a daughter. The couple previously shared with PEOPLE that they are expecting their little one in December.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” Hubbard said of welcoming their newborn. “It’s something we’ve looked forward to for a while.”