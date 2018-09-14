Florida Georgia Line Still Learning From ‘Meant to Be’

Florida Georgia Line released “Meant to Be,” their collaboration with Bebe Rexha, almost one year ago, but they are still learning plenty from the hit single. The tune, which has maintained the top spot for a record-breaking 41 weeks (and counting), has taught both Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley plenty.

“I think that song’s just continued to have new life and teach us new things,” Hubbard says. “With each step of the way and each kind of, chapter of life, [we’re] learning how to look at the world that way and look at life that way, and just kind of let go of some control and just let things happen. I think that’s just something that we’ve continued to be reminded of. With every step of the way with this song and every bit of success that this song has had, we’re kind of reminded of that. And then it’s cool to see the world be reminded of that as well, and really connect with that.”

The song is nominated for plenty of awards over the next few months, including two American Music Awards and two CMA Awards, the latter for both for Musical Event of the Year and Single of the Year. It’s a lot of validation for a song that Rexha didn’t plan on penning.

“We were just out in LA writing,” Hubbard recalls of the song, which he wrote with Rexha, Josh Miller and David Garcia. “[We] reached out to some different artists and she hit us back at last minute and said, ‘Yeah I’ll come to the studio tonight.’ I don’t even think she knew we were going to write a song. I think she just thought we were going to hang out and meet and maybe schedule time to write. But me and the boys were ready to write.

“So we wrote that song in a couple of hours and she sang down the demo,” Hubbard adds. “We left with the song pretty much the way it is on the radio, so it was a pretty awesome night. I think as songwriters that’s kind of what you live for. There’s a lot of days that don’t unfold that way and don’t come that easy. Sometimes the songs sort of falls out of the sky, and it’s those writes that you kind of live for.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Gustavo Caballero