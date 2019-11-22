Florida Georgia Line Drops New Track, ‘Fight’ With Tayla Parx, Teases New Album

New music is coming from Florida Georgia Line! The duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, just dropped a new collaboration, “Fight,” with singer-songwriter Tayla Parx, and teased a new album is also on its way.

FGL shared a link to the new lyric video for “Fight” on social media. The song was written by Hubbard, Parx and Josh Miller, and is one of several collaborations the pair has done over the years, including the recent “Up Down” with Morgan Wallen, and the mega-hit, “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha.

Earlier in the week, Florida Georgia Line announced they were working on their own new record, the follow-up to their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, released in February.

“Guess who’s back in the studio?!” Florida Georgia Line posted on social media, using the hashtags #record5 #fgl #letsgooooo #newmusic

Florida Georgia Line hasn’t announced when their new record will be completed. They are currently at radio with “Blessings,” their third single from Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, and one that is perhaps most authentic with where both men are in life right now.

“I was like, ‘Man, it would really like complete the album,’” Hubbard told his record label, recalling discussing with Kelley including the song on Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. “‘It would feel like it could fit and it’s a good heartfelt song, kind of fits that lane.’ It’s a good emotion; it’s something BK and I are daily trying to do, count our blessings and be thankful, and so why not show that to the fans as well? And so we chatted about it and he was kind of right on board.”

Florida Georgia Line will have a few months to work on new music, since they currently don’t have any tour plans listed until they hit the road next April to return to opening act status, joining Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour. The tour, which also includes Old Dominion, kicks off on April 18. Hubbard and Kelley will also be in the studio, working on their newly-signed artist, RaeLynn’s new album as well, who just dropped her own debut single, “Bra Off.”

Download “Fight” on iTunes, and find a list of all of their tour dates can be found on Florida Georgia Line’s website.

