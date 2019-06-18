Florida Georgia Line Feels ‘New Excitement’ About Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour

Florida Georgia Line just kicked off their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, marking their fifth headlining tour, and one the duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, hint might be their best one yet.

“I think, in general, there’s a new excitement, not only among BK and myself, but our band, our crew,” Hubbard shared with his record label. “Everybody’s itching to get back out on the road. So, we’ve played a few festivals and it’s just been really cool, and I think we’ve just kind of made us get that much more excited about the kick off of the Can’t Say It Ain’t Country Tour. Just to have all of our buses, all of our people, the whole deal kind of rolling down the road, we’re really excited. It’s gonna be an awesome summer.”

FGL has yet to announce how they will handle Hubbard taking time off to welcome his second child, a boy, in August. While it will certainly be a lot of juggling for Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, Hubbard’s fellow frontman has full confidence in his abilities to parent two children.

“Watching Tyler be a father, it’s beautiful, it’s very natural for him,” Kelley boasted. “I think it’s even focused him and centered him even more and grounded him in a beautiful way. It’s just cool to see, as one does have a kid and things change, there is an evolution. There is a process of understanding how that works and life changes and schedules, and especially with our schedule and running different businesses. So just to watch him handle it with grace it’s just awesome and it’s very inspiring.”

Florida Georgia Line is taking out several of their closest friends on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, including Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Canaan Smith.

“We’re ready to party even bigger in 2019,” Kelley previously told Billboard. “Lots of pyro, energy, and good vibes, with a few surprises up our sleeves. And we’re so glad to be bringing our buddies along for the ride!”

Florida Georgia Line released their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country album in February. The record includes a duet with Jaosn Aldean, “Can’t Hide Red,” as well as collaborations with both Jason Derulo and HARDY, and their current single, “Talk You Out of It.” Find tour dates, and purchase Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Polk