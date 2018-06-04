Florida Georgia Line Announces Las Vegas Residency

Florida Georgia Line is heading to Las Vegas! The duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, just announced they will kick off Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas on Dec. 1, with child yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey serving as their opening act.

“From writing on the back of tailgates, to selling out our first stadium tour last summer, and now bringing good music and good vibes to the Strip, BK and I just feel so blessed,” Hubbard tells E! Online. “It’s Vegas, baby! We can’t believe it!”



“We keep reaching our wildest dreams!” Kelley adds. “Last year I got to direct my first video [‘Smooth’] here [in Vegas], and the city’s energy is just out of this world. We’re all in for this one!”

Florida Georgia Line have more than just a show in Sin City in the works. The guys recently deleted the photos on their Instagram account, replacing them with several black-and-white photos, along with captions that said, “It’s just that simple,” “Ain’t no need to complicate it,” “It’s paradise as long as I’m with you,” “We’re just simple like a six string” and “Like laugh and love, make a lot out of a little,” hinting new music is on the way.

“It’s gonna be our strongest record yet,” Hubbard tells People. “We both think it’s the coolest thing to get in a room and find a song that wasn’t there when we started. It’s addicting. We love collaborating, but it’s all about quality over quantity for us.”

Their new set of tunes will be the follow-up to their 2016 Dig Your Roots record, which in many ways became the launching pad for their next set of tunes.

“I think it’s pretty simple,” Hubbard explains. “I think with every album we do we just try to evolve as our life has. [We] try to write the best songs that we possibly can and find the best songs that we possibly can between the last album and the current album, and just record the best songs that we can find and songs that we connect with and songs that we think our fans will.

“And I think we got to do that more with this album than with any album because we’ve been able to write so much, on and off the road this time,” he continues. “So I think we both feel more confident in this album than any previous album. And I think you should feel that way about every record or you’re not doing your job right.”

Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas will occur at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and run through Dec. 11. Tickets will go on sale at Ticketmaster on June 9 at 10:00 AM PT. Fan club members will have early access to tickets beginningn on Tuesday, June 5 at 10 AMPT through Friday, June 8 at 10 AM. PT.

Several of the shows will coincide with the National Finals Rodeo, also in Las Vegas. More information, as well as a list of all of FGL’s upcoming shows, can be found at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

