A pop music legend is on the mend this week as Daryl Hall, one-half of the singer-songwriter duo Hall & Oates, has fallen ill. The "Rich Girl" and "Maneater" singer abruptly stopped a concert on Wednesday after becoming sick. According to an official statement, he later tested positive for COVID-19.

"Daryl Hall felt ill during his show last night in Vancouver, which resulted in canceling the rest of his set after three songs," the official statement read. "Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID and will have to cancel the Albertsons Boise Open on Friday, where he was scheduled to perform. Daryl feels horrible about having to cancel and would like to thank the many concerned fans for their well wishes."

(Photo: A cropped version of the album art for the compilation The Very Best Of Daryl Hall & John Oates - RCA Records)

There is no word on how Hall is improving as of press time. He has no further tour dates listed on his official website.

John Oates has not spoken out on Hall's illness, nor is he expected to. The former collaborators are currently in the midst of a legal battle over a publishing rights dispute. Hall recently told Variety that he has moved on from his partnership with Oates.

"I don't know, man — all I can say is people change and sometimes you don't really know someone like you thought you did," Hall told the outlet. "Difficulties can be made from things that aren't difficult, and then it goes to a place where it can never come back from. It's unfortunate and untimely, but some things just change. People rewrite history and harbor thoughts you had no idea about.

"I haven't had a creative relationship with John for at least 25 years. We didn't write songs together, we didn't do anything together except perform live shows. We had an arrangement that I couldn't play my solo songs onstage with Hall & Oates — and now I get to."