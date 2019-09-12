Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker Among Artists Performing for Bahama Hurricane Relief Concert

Country stars like Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Randy Houser and more will loan their time and talents for SIP Hopetown, a concert to raise money for hurricane relieve, after Hurricane Dorian caused heavy damage in the Bahamas.

Songwriter Patrick Davis, who hosts the annual Songwriters in Paradise concert in Hope Town on the Abaco Islands, is spearheading the event, which will be held on Sept. 16 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The money will go towards a GoFundMe account, which has so far raised more than $400,000. More than 70,000 people are expected to be homeless following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

“With the funds raised here we will help… however we can…,” Davis wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We are going to send boats, helicopters, planes…. whatever we can… with tents… batteries… food…. water… medical supplies… whatever we can do… The islands & people of the Northern Bahamas have many many people who love them … so good things will be done here… we just need the funds…”

“We have BOATS & PLANES ready,” he added. “We just need to get the supplies… which is where this comes in!!!! I know of six Planes & four Yachts waiting & ready… and I know there are more… reach out to me for any questions or if you want to help!!!!”

Florida Georgia Line will soon wrap up their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. Meanwhile Tyler Hubbard will try to get his entire family, including his wife, Hayley Hubbard, daughter Olivia and newborn son Luca, out for at least some of the duo’s remaining shows.

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” Hubbard previously explained. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit.”

Hayley is enjoying having her husband home as much as possible, mostly to lend a helping hand as she adjusts to becoming a mother of two.

“We’re just really soaking up the days that he is home from on tour,” Hayley admitted to PEOPLE. “Also, he’s just here on deck and ready to help when he’s home, which is so great. We got a great team surrounding us, and Tyler has been really supportive.”

Other artists scheduled to appear include Devin Dawson, Sugarland‘s Kristian Bush, Hootie & the Blowfish‘s Mark Bryan, with more expected to be announced in the days leading up to the event. For more information, or to make a donation, visit Hope4Hopetown.com. Tickets can be purchased by visiting either the Ryman website or Ticketmaster.

