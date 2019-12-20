Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Wife Brittney Celebrate 6th Anniversary

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, just celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary! Kelley, who wed Brittney on Dec. 16, in 2013, toasted the occasion with a sweet post on social media of the couple kissing outside.

“Happy 6 year anniversary to the love of my life!!!!!” Kelley wrote. [Brittney Kelley] we gettin it girl!!”

Brittney also spoke out about their relationship milestone on social media, sharing sweet sentiments for her husband.

“Happy 6 Years, My Love,” she wrote. “You are the light of my life & my real life knight in shining armor.”

Neither Kelley nor Brittney’s proposal and wedding ceremony were typical, which suited the couple just fine. After a whirlwind relationship, the two tied the knot in front of just a few close friends, on Kelley’s own property.

“The whole process has been non-traditional,” Kelley told PEOPLE at the time. “There was no official proposal or exchanging of rings. We had just fallen in love, and I knew I couldn’t live without her. It sounds like a terrible cheesy movie, but when you know, you know!”

Kelley and Brittney kicked off 2019 by renewing their wedding vows. Although they are thrilled to dote on his FGL partner Tyler Hubbard‘s two children, Olivia and Luca, the Kelleys hint they might soon be ready to start their own family as well.

“Well you never know. It’s definitely in the cards at some point,” Kelley previously divulged. “I think it just comes down to when the good Lord is gonna make it happen, kind of whenever the timing’s right. I don’t think it’s something that we want to force. Me and Tyler were talking about it the other day, and just that whole process, and I think we all lean towards more natural, you know, not forcing it and just kind of waiting on God’s timing.

“Definitely excited,” he added. “If it’s anything thing like dogs, it’s gonna be great. I’m kidding, I’m kidding. It’s gonna be amazing.”

Florida Georgia Line is enjoying some time off the road, before they join Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour next year. Find dates by visiting their website.

