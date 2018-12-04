Fans React to Hootie & the Blowfish Reunion Announcement

When Hootie & the Blowfish revealed they were reuniting for their Group Therapy Tour and new music, fans immediately took to social media to celebrate the announcement, including Sugarland’s Kristian Bush.

“Nice!!!” Bush wrote. “Putting the band back together! This is a strong choice. Congrats my friends. From one who has done it to another.”

“Thanks bro,” frontman Darius Rucker replied. “U know how it is. Hahahh.”

Other fans were equally enthusiastic that one of country music’s leading men was reuniting with the iconic rock band.

“I’m so excited for this!!” one fan gushed. “I saw you with Lady A and now I get to see you again!!”

“This is the best news I’ve seen all day,” another fan wrote.

“DUDE!!!” said another. “You just made my day!”

“Awesome Darius!” wrote another music fan. “I’ve seen you tour 5 times. Once with Hootie, 4 times Country you! Live in NH will be there in Gilford!”

Hootie & the Blowfish, which also includes Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, met at the University of South Carolina in the late ’80s, and began playing in local bars. They released their freshman Cracked Rear View album in 1994, which sold more than 21 million copies worldwide. The band released four more albums, with their 2005 Looking for Lucky their last project together. On Monday, Dec. 3, Hootie & the Blowfish announced that they were reuniting for a 44-city tour, kicking off on May 30 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“Once the four of us met and started playing shows, we toured for years before signing a record deal,” Rucker said in a statement.

“Having those shows at fraternity houses, clubs and dive bars under our belt prepared us for success to a degree,” Felber said. “It’s something we’re proud of – that we put in the work – but what matters to me the most is that we’re still a band all these years later. We’ve never stopped being a band.”

Rucker went on to have a successful country music career, with nine No. 1 singles, five albums, and an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry.

Barenaked Ladies will serve as the opening act. More information on the Group Therapy Tour, including ticket sales and dates, can be found at Hootie.com.

