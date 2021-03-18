Faith Hill Praises Mickey Guyton's Grammys Performance: 'as Real as It Gets'

✖

Mickey Guyton made her Grammys debut during Sunday night's show with a performance of her song "Black Like Me," and fellow country star Faith Hill was a big fan. Hill used Instagram this week to share a video of her attempt to record Guyton's performance, though she was so enthralled, she forgot to press the button.

Hill's brief clip starts at the end of Guyton's song as the audience begins to clap and Hill says, "Aw, s—, I missed it." In her caption, she told fans, "Forgive me for the curse word... I wanted to record Mickey’s entire performance but I was so taken BY her performance I forgot to press record." The Mississippi native went on to praise Guyton, writing, "First performance on the Grammys!!!! Killed it!!!!" Hill added that Guyton "has been recording country music for a few years now" but "Black Like Me" is "the song that hit me hard this time." "I’ll be the first to admit that I have a lot of work to do in most areas of my life," she told fans. "Let’s get real. Three chords and the truth.....right? That’s how country music is described by country music artists and those that love and listen to country music. Well, this is about as true as it gets."

Guyton commented, "Faith I stan you forever." The Texas native was nominated on Sunday night for Best Country Solo Performance for "Black Like Me," and her nomination made her the first Black female solo artist to be nominated for Grammy in a country music category. She originally released "Black Like Me" in June 2020 amid racial unrest in the United States and later included the song on her September EP, Bridges. After the Grammys, the song saw an 850 percent jump on streaming services.

"I have a responsibility to hold the door open for other women of color," Guyton told PEOPLE. "Another 40 years can't pass without change." "Black Like Me" has not seen traction at country radio, but a new version of the song is now being sent to adult contemporary stations. "Country radio has not been supportive of 'Black Like Me,' but the community has been," the new mom said. "That means more to me than anything, because I've been amongst these people for the last nine years, and I didn't always feel seen, and I didn't always feel heard. To see this community — not all of them, but the ones that I love the most — come and join and support me has been really beautiful."