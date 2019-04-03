Faith HIll’s Nephew Arrested for DUI After Fatal Car Accident

Faith Hill‘s nephew, Christian White, was arrested over the weekend after a fatal crash in which White’s vehicle collided with a motorcycle, killing the cyclist. Radar Online reports that White has been arrested on multiple charges after the crash on Sunday, March 31.

According to a press release from the Port St. Lucie Police Department, Isabel Borges was riding a motorcycle when a Honda Civic, driven by White, attempted to pass a minivan in a no-passing lane and collided head-on with Borges, killing her.

“The driver of the Honda Civic collided head on into the motorcycle,” the statement read. “Isabel Borges did not survive the crash. Isabel Borges was pronounced deceased at the scene at 8:02am.”

White and a passenger were transported to a hospital for treatment and White appeared “extremely impaired along with a passenger that was unconscious and unresponsive.”

The 22-year-old has been charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to sell, as he was in possession of MDMA. He is currently in St. Lucie County Jail with a $155,000 bond and no court date has been set.

Prior to his DUI arrest, White had a warrant out for his arrest for felony robbery by sudden snatching. Radar Online reports that in January 2017, White had met a teenager who had advertised his iPhone for sale. The victim met White and another suspect outside their car.

“[White] grabbed the phone from the victim’s hands as the driver drove away,” the police report read. “The victim grabbed the door jam as the vehicle was driving away and was drug a few feet and eventually fell to the ground and received several road rash abrasions.”

In August 2017, he was arrested for possession of cocaine when officers arrived at a residence.

“White unlocked the rear door and was quickly apprehended without incident,” court papers read. “A search of the residence revealed approximately three pounds of marijuana, 48 grams of cocaine, eight grams of methamphetamine, 38 special revolver and various paraphernalia.”

While White’s roommate was the “intended target and was listed on the search warrant,” police found a small bag containing one gram of cocaine in a green box in the kitchen where White told the officers he slept, while the other narcotics were his roommate’s.

White is the son of Hill’s biological brother, Zachary White, who battled addiction and credited Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, with helping him to turn his life around. Hill was adopted as a child by Edna and Ted Perry, who raised her with their two biological sons.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer