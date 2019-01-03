Listen to New Eric Church Single, ‘Some of It’

Eric Church is kicking off the new year with a brand new single! The song, “Some of It,” is from his recent Desperate Man album. Although Church co-wrote the song, which is now one of his favorites, he admits it almost didn’t make it onto his latest project.

“I was playing the album for a dear friend of ours, and my wife was with me,” Church recalled. “This person loved the album, but my wife said, ‘But let me play you what didn’t make it.’ The first thing she played was ‘Some of It.’ And I hadn’t listened to it in a while, and it was always a favorite song of mine. It’s why it was the first one we took in, and I listened to it that night and I’m like…I’m gonna regret if I don’t record this song.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And it just fit in the dialogue, it fit into what the entire album’s talking about and, it really made the album,” he continued. “I loved the album before it was on there, but it might be my favorite album now that it’s on there.”

Church’s wife, Katherine, has a say in all of the songs he puts on his records, but especially on Desperate Man.

“The reason it’s called Desperate Man is from a point in time in the process where I became desperate to find an album,” Church explained. “We approached this album just like we approach every album. We have a creative group of people. My manager, John Peets, my wife Katherine, [publisher] Arthur Buenahora, Jay Joyce, the producer, and myself, and we go in and take a batch of songs that we’ve been working on and they rate them one to four stars.”

“And the four stars songs across the board – I get two votes even though they’ll deny that – the maximum amount is basically 20 points that you can get,” he continued. “So, the songs that we started with for Desperate Man were the 20-point songs. The cannot miss, these are the ones, and after three songs in the studio, none of those three songs are on the album.”

Desperate Man came almost three years after Church’s Mr. Misunderstood, but it took that long for the North Carolina native to decide what kind of music he wanted to make. The struggle is what ultimately inspired the record’s title track.

“We were lost, in my opinion,” Church acknowledged. “I think there was a lot going on there. I had an interesting year personally, and, just in the studio, that safe – what we thought was gonna be the album wasn’t working with the creative energy. Two different things were going on.”

“So, what’s interesting about Desperate Man was when I went into the album-making process, that song was not written,” he added. “Like a lot of them on the record, they had not been created yet. I think that desperation of trying to find what this album is, led itself so that song and let it to the title of the album.”

Church will head out on his Double Down Tour on Jan. 18. Find dates at EricChurch.com. Download “Some of It” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Becker