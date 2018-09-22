Eric Church Announces Ambitious Double Down Tour

Eric Church is hitting the road in 2019! The singer-songwriter will embark on his Double Down Tour on Jan. 18, playing back-to-back shows in all but one of the 19 different cities on his tour, with one night at Nashville’s expansive Nissan Stadium.

The news comes only a few weeks away from the release of Church’s upcoming sixth studio album, Desperate Man, which will be released on Oct. 5. The new set of tunes is his first since his surprise Mr. Misunderstood was released in 2015.

“It’s been a while; I just want to say I have missed you,” Church said when announcing the Desperate Man release. “I have good news … the album is done, and we are back. It’s called Desperate Man.”

The title track was inspired in part by the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Church played earlier in the weekend.

“I was a little lost for a while. I think like a lot of people I was in a little bit of a funk after something like that,” he told Rolling Stone Country. “I was still a little burned out. A little bit going through the motions. I think that’s part of what happened when I first went into the studio, is I still wasn’t quite ready to get there.

“That’s where ‘Desperate Man’ kind of came from,” he continued. “I wrote that in the studio. I got a little bit desperate in there to just find an album, because it was not f—ing happening.”

Members of Church’s fan club, the Church Choir, will have access to presale tickets. Following the presale, all tickets will be sold during Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale. Fans must be verified to receive priority access. More information can be found at EricChurch.com.

Eric Church’s 2019 Double Down Tour dates:

Jan. 18, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center+

Jan. 19, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center+

Jan. 25, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center+

Jan. 26, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center+

Feb. 1, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden+

Feb. 2, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden+

Feb. 8, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Target Center+

Feb. 9, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Target Center+

Feb. 15, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena+

Feb. 16, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena+

Feb. 22, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena*

Feb. 23, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena*

March 1, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center+

March 2, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center+

March 8, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena+

March 9, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena+

March 15, 2019 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum+

March 16, 2019 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum+

March 22, 2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena*

March 23, 2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena*

March 29, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum+

March 30, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum+

April 12, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*

April 13, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*

April 19, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena*

April 20, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena*

April 26, 2019 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

April 27, 2019 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

May 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena+

May 4, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena+

May 10, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center*

May 11, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center*

May 17, 2019 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center*

May 18, 2019 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center*

May 25, 2019 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium#

June 28, 2019 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre#

June 29, 2019 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre#

+on sale October 5 at 10am local time

*on sale October 12 at 10am local time

