‘DWTS’ Champs Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess Reunite for Super Fun Tik Tok Videos

About a year after they walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy, Dancing With the Stars winners Bobby Bones and pro dancer Sharna Burgess have reunited. But, it wasn’t just any old reunion. Bones and Burgess not only showed off some of their expert dance moves, but they also recreated one of the silliest scenes from everyone’s favorite show, Friends.

Bones and Burgess decided to have a little fun on Tik Tok by showing off their sillier side on the popular app. In one video that the radio DJ posted, the two could be seen doing a little dance routine. Considering that they were the champs of Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to her that they really got into their cute little skit.

In addition to showing off their dance moves, Bones and Burgess also gave fans a look into one of their “language lessons.” Well, more accurately, they showed off their acting chops as they recreated a scene from Friends in which Phoebe tries to teach Joey a thing or two about French. And it really captured the former DWTS partners’ fun dynamic.

During their time on DWTS in 2018, Bones and Burgess not only captured fans’ hearts, but they also captured the win, too. It was considered a big upset in the competition, as the pair didn’t have the highest scores in the competition.

About a month after their win, in December 2018, Bones spoke to PEOPLE about his experience on the ABC series. “I’m never dancing again. I have retired from dancing,” he said. “The dancing thing was crazy because I went into it not knowing how hard it actually was. Being around the pros and actually seeing them do their thing, they’re professional athletes.”

Bones added that he couldn’t have done the experience without Burgess by his side to support him.

“I had no experience. What I meant by not being good enough is that Sharna pushes me. I was never to the level, even when the show ended. She had professional athletes for like the last six or seven seasons, and then all of a sudden she gets Howdy Doody, who has never danced before,” he told the publication. “I think for her that was a struggle at first. I didn’t know anything about dancing.”

Interestingly enough, for Season 28 of DWTS, Burgess was not asked to come back as a pro dancer, despite winning the competition with her partner, Bones, the season before. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the dancer did say that there’s no “animosity” on her about the decision and added that she would definitely be open to returning in a future season.