‘DWTS’: Watch Carly Pearce Soundtrack Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe’s Romantic ‘Country Night’ Performance

Carly Pearce made her debut on Dancing With the Stars this week, performing on Monday night (Nov. 5), as part of the “Country Night” episode. The singer-songwriter sang her debut hit, “Every Little Thing,” while actress Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe danced the Rumba.

Apparently Pearce was the good luck charm the couple needed. They earned a 30/30, their first perfect score of the season.

“What a rush!” Pearce wrote following the song. “So honored to have Keo Motsepe & Evanna Lynch dance to #everylittlething tonight on #DWTS. AND THEY GOT A PERFECT SCORE!”

November is shaping up to be a big month for Pearce. The Kentucky native announced she will also perform on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 22.

“I have watched the Macy’s Day Parade since I was a little girl, and always had it on my bucket list of things that I would love to be a part of,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I can’t believe I get to do it. It’s one of those milestones that I think your family also thinks is really, really cool, and they associate as being something that just is a big deal.”

Pearce also just released “Closer to You,” her first single from her upcoming sophomore album.

“I am really excited about this song,” gushed Pearce. “I feel like it’s going to show a side of my personality that a lot of fans have not gotten to see. It’s been quite a crazy couple of years for me, both personally and professionally. I feel an evolution in every way, and this song is exactly where I am in my life right now, which is totally in love, and I think so many people can relate to that feeling of just missing somebody, and wanting to be close to them.”

Pearce recently announced she was embarking on a co-headlining tour, The Way Back Tour, with Russell Dickerson in 2019.

“I met Russell Dickerson eight years ago when we both played at a Nashville club trying to get noticed by music industry executives,” Pearce shared on Facebook. “Our paths have paralleled in so many ways, with all the ups and downs that have led us to experiencing success at the same time. This is truly a dream come true and I am so excited to be teaming up with this guy to bring you #thewaybacktour. COME SEE US YALL!!! Pre-sale starts now at my site using code cpwayback!”

Pre-sale for the tour begins on Nov. 9. Find dates at CarlyPearce.com. Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Allen Berezovsky