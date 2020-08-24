Dwight Yoakam and Wife Emily Joyce Welcome First Child Together

✖

Congratulations are in order for Dwight Yoakam and his wife, Emily Joyce, who have welcomed their first child together. Yoakam's team shared the news on Instagram on Aug. 21, posting a photo of Joyce wearing a white dress and displaying her baby bump and a second photo of Yoakam cradling his wife's stomach as she snapped a photo with her phone. In the caption, the team wrote that the photos of Yoakam and Joyce were taken as they "headed for the hospital."

"Like the lyric from the song Waterfall that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says... Babies get born even in a... Pandemic lock down," the caption read. "With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy." The message shared that the infant's name is Dalton Loren Yoakam and that he was born on Aug. 16 at 9:19 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Yoakam (@dwightyoakam) on Aug 21, 2020 at 3:12pm PDT

Yoakam and Joyce announced in May that they had married in March after 10 years together. The singer's team posted two photos from the wedding, one a shot of Joyce holding her dress as Yoakam held her bouquet and a second of the musician with his arms around his wife as they stood in front of a piece of art. The caption shared that the couple married just before quarantine began in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Yoakam (@dwightyoakam) on May 4, 2020 at 12:17pm PDT

"At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments," the statement read, describing the social distancing measures Yoakam and Joyce took at their wedding. "In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than ten attendees were seated at least six feet from one another." The messaged added that "the happy couple have been engaged for several years and have been dating since 2010. This belated announcement was withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic."