Dustin Lynch Ready to Record Next Album

Dustin Lynch’s latest hit, “Good Girl,” is the debut single from his upcoming, still-untitled next album. Although his latest Current Mood record was released last year, Lynch says he is already eager to share more music with his fans.

“I learned over the last holiday break that I have to write,” Lynch shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “It kind of feeds my soul. I didn’t have any new music to share with anybody on my vacations so I started writing like a madman in the spring, and we got ‘Good Girl,’ and threw a wrench into our whole plan there with that song. I’ve just continued to write all year long, on the road, at home, and I’ve landed on some songs I’m really excited about.”

“It takes a long time for me to get a song that I’m excited about that I live with for a while and I’m still excited about and I can’t wait for the world to hear,” he added. “I think we have a few of those right now in the bag. I want to go ahead and take advantage of the few days we have off in the fall and start the recording process with those.”

The year 2018 has been a big one for Lynch. The 33-year-old had a platinum-selling, multi-week No. 1 hit with “Small Town Boy,” and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by his country music idol, Reba McEntire. But for Lynch, his best days are still ahead of him.

“I don’t know if you can top 2018,” he admitted. “I don’t know if I can list how to do that, but for me it’s just all about waking up and having fun and getting better at every thing, every day. That’s kind of what keeps me going. I’m having so much fun touring and getting better at entertaining. I feel like I’m getting better every night, and it’s showing in our shows. And we have fun doing that, evolving as a band. It’s going to be a big year next year.”

“We’ve got to really really big and fun tour lined up,” he continued, speaking of his current Reason to Drink … Another Tour with Cole Swindell, as well as his Canadian Life Changes Tour with Thomas Rhett. “I’m working on new music, and so I’m a very busy dude. I’m writing and I’m recording right now, and lots to look forward to. So that’s why I think, with all that lined up already, going into fall, with all that’s already lined up, it feels like it’s going to be a really big [year] for us.”

Lynch is grateful for all of his successes, even if it hasn’t always been easy.

“It’s been everything I’ve dreamed of,” Lynch said. “I think a lot of things happened this year I didn’t expect to happen so early in my life. But it’s also been challenging, which is fun. Doing this is not easy. I don’t think it ever gets easier. But like I said, I’m having fun getting better. I’ve got a long ways to go till I get to where I want to be, and where I want to be is be a headliner for years and years to come. So we’ve got a long ways to go and keep writing songs, keep writing hits, and keep putting on the best shows we can I think we’ll get the there.”

Download “Good Girl” on iTunes. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows at DustinLynchMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring