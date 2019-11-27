Dustin Lynch Opens up About Girlfriend, Kelli Seymour: ‘We’re Able to Make It Work’

Dustin Lynch is off the market! The “Ridin’ Roads” singer made his public debut with his girlfriend Kelli Seymour, during CMA Awards week, although the couple has been quietly dating for quite some time. Lynch, who met Seymour in a modern way – by sliding into her messages on social media – has managed to make it work, even with Lynch’s busy touring schedule.

“I was touring really heavily at the time, and we were texting back and forth,” Lynch recalled on The Sam Alex Show, speaking of getting to know Seymour. “It seemed like there was some chemistry there, so I was trying to figure out when I could go out and meet her for the first time in person. My schedule just wasn’t allowing me that time to go do that, and so I invited her out to a show in California, and she came out with a friend, which is a nice neutral playing field.

“If she would’ve ended up being a wack job or a weirdo I could’ve been like: ‘Have a nice night. Enjoy the show. Bye,’” he added with a laugh. “But we ended up hitting it off and keeping in touch and seeing each other not long after, and still are. It’s been great.’”

Seymour might be Lynch’s girlfriend, but she isn’t just sitting around waiting for him to get off the road. The Mississippi native has her own career as well, which Lynch speaks of with pride.

“She’s out in LA acting, and models a lot,” boasted Lynch. “It’s so great that she’s in that world, career-wise, ’cause our schedules allow us to see each other a whole lot, because she can be fluid in travel, and of course, I’m always traveling. We’re able to make it work, and not be away from each other for too long.”

Lynch will kick off the new year by releasing a new album. The 34-year-old will release Tullahoma on Jan. 17, with the record paying homage to the small town where Lynch grew up.

“It’s all about me and growing up in my hometown,” Lynch said of the upcoming record. “Every song on this album points to something that happened to me or my close friends and family.”

Lynch will kick off his Stay Country Tour on Jan. 30 in Detroit, Michigan. Find dates by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Leah Puttkammer