Dustin Lynch Kicks off 2020 by Driving to Top of the Charts with ‘Ridin’ Roads’

There’s probably not a better way for Dustin Lynch to kick off the new year with a new No. 1 hit! The Tennessee native is celebrating his seventh No. 1 hit, with “Ridin’ Roads.” The song is from his upcoming Tullahoma album, out on Jan. 17.

“I can’t think of a better and stronger way to kick off 2020,” Lynch told Billboard of the song’s success. “Shout-out to everyone who’s been ridin’ roads while cranking this one up. A No. 1 song is life-changing … what a blessing. It feels like we are just getting started, too. We’ve been hard at work on our new tour and are ready to hit the road. Come celebrate with us this year!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 34-year-old also seems to be finding success in his romantic life, after going public with his relationship with his girlfriend,model and actress Kelli Seymour.

“I was touring really heavily at the time, and we were texting back and forth,” Lynch recalled on The Sam Alex Show, sharing how he got to know Seymour. “It seemed like there was some chemistry there, so I was trying to figure out when I could go out and meet her for the first time in person. My schedule just wasn’t allowing me that time to go do that, and so I invited her out to a show in California, and she came out with a friend, which is a nice neutral playing field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynchmusic) on Nov 13, 2019 at 8:04pm PST

“If she would’ve ended up being a wack job or a weirdo I could’ve been like: ‘Have a nice night. Enjoy the show. Bye,’” he continued with a laugh. “But we ended up hitting it off and keeping in touch and seeing each other not long after, and still are. It’s been great.’”

Their relationship might be going well, but it will have to be long-distance, at least for the time being, with both of their busy careers.

“She’s out in LA acting, and models a lot,” Lynch revealed. “It’s so great that she’s in that world, career-wise, ’cause our schedules allow us to see each other a whole lot, because she can be fluid in travel, and of course, I’m always traveling. We’re able to make it work, and not be away from each other for too long.”

Lynch will kick off his Stay Country Tour on Jan. 30 in Detroit, Michigan, with Travis Denning serving as his opening act. Find tour dates by visiting Lynch’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring