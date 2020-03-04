Watch Dustin Lynch Dish About His Girlfriend on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

They’ve been together for over a year, and now Dustin Lynch is opening up even more about his girlfriend, Kelli Seymour. Lynch first met the model and actress on social media, before arranging a meeting at one of his shows, sharing more of those details during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I knew it could go south because it’s online dating,” Lynch shared with the show’s host, Kelly Clarkson. “In the position I’m in, it’s tough to meet people. I don’t get to go out a whole lot. So I was like, ‘You know what I’ll do? I’ll invite her to a show, and if she sucks or is weird, I can just go, ‘Have fun at the show.’ Security’s there, gates are there. But she wasn’t weird.”

The couple is finding a way to make it work, even though Seymour is based out on the west coast, and Lynch is on his Stay Country Tour.

“She’s out in LA acting, and models a lot,” Lynch revealed on The Sam Alex Show. “It’s so great that she’s in that world, career-wise, ’cause our schedules allow us to see each other a whole lot, because she can be fluid in travel, and of course, I’m always traveling. We’re able to make it work, and not be away from each other for too long.”

Seymour recently surprised her boyfriend by showing up at one of his shows while he was on the road over Valentine’s Day.

“My favorite surprise ever,” Lynch posted on the romantic holiday. “Happy Valentine’s babe. Kansas City it’s party time!”

Lynch and Seymour dated for almost a year before going public with their relationship, in part because Lynch enjoys keeping his private life private. But after getting his family’s approval, and realizing that their romance was still going strong, the singer was ready to share the details with his fans.

“It just seems natural,” Lynch told PEOPLE. “There’s something comfortable about us, and honestly, getting the thumbs up from my family is a big deal. And her family, too.”

Lynch just dropped his new album, Tullahoma, named after his Tennessee hometown. Find tour dates, and purchase his latest record, by visiting his website.

