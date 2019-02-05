Doug Supernaw Reveals He Has Stage 4 Lung and Bladder Cancer

Doug Supernaw has revealed he is battling Stage 4 lung and bladder cancer. The singer, who rose to prominence in country music in 1993 with his No. 1 hit, “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

“After struggling with a prolonged cough, Doug was admitted to the hospital on January 25th, where it was determined he was suffering from Pneumonia,” an unidentified source said on his behalf.. “Additional tests found fluid on his heart and lungs which put his heart in an A-Fib condition. Additional tests also found a suspicious mass in his right lung. It was then determined that it was in Doug’s best interest that he be transferred to another Houston area hospital.

“It was at this hospital that his medical team confirmed several masses in his lungs, lymph nodes, bones, and bladder,” the post continued. “The official diagnoses as of now is advanced, stage four, lung and bladder cancer. At this time, Doug remains in the hospital, awaiting more testing, while determining a treatment path.”

Although a recent update on Supernaw’s condition has yet to be announced, the country singer seems to be receiving excellent medical care.

“We would like to thank Doug’s amazing medical team for working so diligently in both the care, and treatment, of our beloved Doug,” the statement said. “We would also like thank both our friends, and amazing fan base for the so many heart-felt prayers during this difficult time. We appreciate that you will continue to respect Doug and Doug’s family’s privacy during these trying times. We will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Supernaw and his family defray costs.

“Doug has NO health insurance at this time,” said a statement on the page. “We have had to cancel upcoming shows. Therefore there is no income coming in. As you can imagine the stress of medical bills and the thought of not knowing if he will be able to receive treatment for his cancer,due to no insurance is overwhelming to Doug and his family. Team Supernaw is asking for any donation, big or small, to help Doug and family get through this devastating time in their lives. Thank you all for your support and prayers!!”

Supernaw released several albums throughout his career, including his debut record, Red and Rio Grande, which was certified gold for sales in excess of half a million copies. The 58-year-old has already overcome several hardships, including several arrests more than a decade ago, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxictated. In recent years, Supernaw straightened out his life and returned to focusing on his music.

Supernaw’s latest album, Greatest Hits, was released in 2017, and is currently available for purchase on his website.

Photo Credit: Facebook/DougSupernaw