Donald Trump Pressured to 'Name a Song' After Charlie Daniels Tribute
Donald Trump joined the masses in mourning Charlie Daniels on Tuesday, but his thoughts on the matter drew some ire. After Daniels suffered a stroke and died on Monday, numerous members of the public reminisced about his work as the frontman of The Charlie Daniels Band, with hits like "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and "Long Haired Country Boy." Trump did, as well, by sending out a three-sentence tweet on the matter.
He wrote that "we will miss GREAT Country Rocker." He also gave condolences to his family and claimed he loved Daniels' music. However, many online doubted the New York City native's sincerity when that last statement came in.
We will miss GREAT Country Rocker, Charlie Daniels, who passed away yesterday in Hermitage, Tennessee. My condolences to his wife Hazel, and their family. Charlie is in my thoughts and prayers. I love his music! #RIPCharlieDaniels— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2020
Upon hearing that the POTUS claimed he was a fan of The Charlie Daniels Band, they challenged him to "name a song." (As of press time, Trump has not elaborated on his fandom for the late country star.) Scroll through to see some of the reactions from disgruntled Twitter users.
Can you name one of his songs other than “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” Mr. President? https://t.co/uTpUvRziZs— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 7, 2020
name one Charlie Daniels song, Bunker Boy. just one. we'll wait— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 8, 2020
Name a song https://t.co/vPyySKNX98— raineanthonymaida (@rainemaida) July 7, 2020
Which of his songs did you like the most?— Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) July 8, 2020
I would imagine you would not be able to name one of his songs https://t.co/uL7BOtBVFf— Hot Air And Handgrenades (@AirHandgrenades) July 10, 2020
He never listened to one song.— ByeDon 2021 (@greygoo22658145) July 8, 2020
No way has this mutant ever owned a record by anyone. https://t.co/8cLOk65QWQ— Witchpolice Radio (@WitchpoliceFM) July 10, 2020
Yeah, you love his music like you love the Bible... Name ONE song of his without Googling it, bitch. https://t.co/j9tV5c8n5C— Jackie Beat (@JACKIEBEAT) July 9, 2020