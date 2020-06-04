Dollywood to Reopen Later This Month

Dollywood is set to reopen later this month after a delay due to the coronavirus, announcing on Wednesday that sections of the park will begin opening on June 10. The park's DreamMore Resort and Spa will reopen on June 10, and season pass guests will be able to return Dollywood's Splash Country Water Park beginning June 15 and 16. Both parks will reopen to the general public on June 17.

Dollywood is Dolly Parton's theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and originally opened in 1961. Park officials said that they will be adhering to the Tennessee Pledge and state operational restrictions and "will continue monitoring any changes in the CDC or state guidelines as operations begin and will make the appropriate adjustments to the guest experience." Visitors and staff will be advised to maintain social distancing and both visitors and staff will take a touchless temperature screening and wear a mask. Children under three years old are not required to wear a mask.

"We have been blessed to work with some incredible experts at Covenant Health and with the State of Tennessee as we have navigated this extraordinary situation. Their advice and teamwork has provided untold help to make sure we are doing the right thing," Parton said in a statement on Wednesday via WSMV, adding that she is excited to open and "welcome families back to the Great Smoky Mountains."

"As Dolly said, we are now ready to reopen and get back to the business of 'Making Memories Worth Repeating' for our loyal and passionate guests to both our parks and resort," Dollywood President Craig Ross, who is the Dollywood President added. "The team has faced this challenge head on, and they have made numerous operational changes we believe will help with the safety of our guests and hosts as we continue to deal with the coronavirus. Safety is — and always will be — one of our highest priorities."

In April, the park announced that it would temporarily lay off over 600 employees due to the coronavirus. The decision affected employees at Dollywood Theme Park, Dollywood's Splash Country, Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Cabins, and Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa.