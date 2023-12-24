Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce and More Country Music Stars Share Favorite Christmas Memories (Exclusive)

Christmas, for many, is a time to make memories with family and friends. It's also a time to reflect on our fond memories from Christmases past. In that spirit, a number of beloved country music stars — such as Dolly Parton and Carly Pearce — have shared some of their favorite holiday memories with PopCulture.com. "We always went to my Grandma and Grandpa Pearce's house, that I always talk about in my music," Pearce said. "There were a few houses in my area in Kentucky that they decorated like nothing I've ever seen. There was even a Santa and Mrs. Claus that would sit outside and hand out hot chocolate and things to the kids, and we always did that." Scroll down to read more fond country Christmas memories!

Dolly Parton (Photo: Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA) "Oh, I have so many childhood memories of Christmas. Just Christmas in the Smokies is absolutely beautiful, but I remember all of the things we used to do back when. My brother Randy was born around Christmas, so we always called him our Christmas gift." prevnext

Lauren Alaina "My favorite Christmas memory is when I got my Barbie bike when I was like 6 years old and I thought I ruled the world because it had a horn and it had Barbie's picture on it." prevnext

Levi Hummon (Photo: Marbaloo Marketing) "One of my favorite Christmas memories was from when I was 6 years old. My family and I spent the holiday with my grandparents and my grandpa woke up in the middle of the night to jingle Christmas bells and even managed to stomp around on the roof a little bit to convince us that Santa was real. I was so convinced that Santa actually came to the house that night, that years later I still believed in him – probably long after I shouldn't have, haha." prevnext

Becca Bowen (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images) "By far this is one of the best Christmas memories I have. Around 8 years old I started wondering if Santa was real. I snuck out of bed very late and I put a note in my stocking on Christmas Eve that said, 'Santa if you are real, will you put a sleigh bell in my stocking — love, Becca.' I couldn't believe it when I woke up that morning. I went straight to my stocking and in shock I pulled out a sleigh bell! That was a magical Christmas for me." prevnext

Jordana Bryant (Photo: Jordana Bryant) "One of my favorite Christmas memories is decorating the tree with my family. We have this super old speaker that we always pull out so we can listen to our Christmas playlist while we decorate and we always sing along very loudly and off-key ... It's so much fun to spend time with my family and get in the holiday spirit, and it's become one of my favorite traditions." prevnext

Walker County (Photo: Walker County) "Every year our grandma Jill would have the whole family sit down and play bingo together! The twist was that the prizes were funny/weird stuff she found at Goodwill! It was always so fun seeing what everyone won, and it's definitely a tradition we will continue to carry on!" prevnext