Dolly Parton Cracks Lewd Joke About Her Husband on ‘The Tonight Show’

Dolly Parton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week to promote the new Netflix film Dumplin’, the soundtrack of which is made up of Parton songs, but the country icon discussed much more than that when she slipped in a joke about her husband and Dumplin’ star Jennifer Aniston.

“I love her to death,” Parton told Fallon of the Friends star, though she noted that her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, may be even more of a fan of Aniston than she is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music,” she said. “You see, I think he fantasizes, like a threesome.”

Parton then hastened to assure a flabbergasted Fallon that she was only joking.

“I think he can’t get it out to pee, much less get it up for three!” she said.

At that, Fallon fell on the floor with laughter while Parton chuckled on her chair.

“He’s gonna kill me for saying that!” she exclaimed as Fallon made his way back to his desk.

The icon cheekily referenced the moment on Twitter when Tim McGraw tweeted about the clip, writing, “Funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time!”

Parton later retweeted McGraw’s message, adding, “Did I say that?!”

Did I say that?! 😉 //t.co/leKL8ge6ye — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 3, 2018

The singer recently spoke to PEOPLE where she opened up about the secret to her long marriage with Dean — the two will have been married for 53 years in May.

“I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love,” she said. “I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”

Dumplin‘ will be released on Netflix on Dec. 7 and is based on the Julie Murphy novel of the same name. The film follows an overweight teenage girl who decides to enter a beauty pageant, with her mom, a former beauty queen, played by Aniston.

The main character in the film, played by Danielle Macdonald, idolizes Parton, and Parton herself contributed six new songs to the movie’s soundtrack along with re-imaginings of several of her most iconic hits, including “Jolene” and “Here You Come Again.”

Photo Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon