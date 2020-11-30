Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani and More Performing During 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Special

✖

More holiday programming is on the way, this time from NBC, with the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special to air on Dec. 2. This will be the 88th annual event, and performers include Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Fallon, Earth, Wind & Fire and Tori Kelly. Parton, Stefani, Clarkson, Trainor and Pentatonix will perform at various locations across the country while the other announced performers will be in New York City.

This year's special will also include several duets, with Parton to perform with Fallon, Clarkson and Eldredge to perform together and Trainor to team with Earth, Wind & Fire. Parton and Fallon will likely perform their cover of "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which appears on Parton's new album A Holly Dolly Christmas, Clarkson and Eldredge will share their new holiday duet "Under the Mistletoe" and Trainor and Earth, Wind & Fire will sing "Holidays," which is featured on Trainor's recently-released A Very Trainor Christmas.

In addition, the cast of the musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will perform a musical number, and there will be an appearance by the Radio City Rockettes, who will perform their iconic kickline, in case you were concerned.

"Every year our viewers look forward to NBC’s iconic tree-lighting ceremony," Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement, via Music Row. "There’s something special about kicking off the holiday season with such an awe-inspiring event."

Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020

The special will also celebrate the lighting of the 75-foot tall Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, which was recently a topic of discussion on social media after it arrived from Oneonta, New York looking less-than photo ready in an apt metaphor for the year 2020. After a number of people criticized the fur's appearance, Rockefeller Center had something to say to the tree's detractors, tweeting, "Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2!"

To anyone who was worried about the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree... @rockcenternyc #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/rNoqnlYjuY — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) November 25, 2020

After some time in hair and makeup, the tree is now doing just fine. Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.