Listen to Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon's Version of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Dolly Parton featured a number of collaborators on her just-released holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, one of whom is The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. The pair duetted on Mariah Carey's holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and Fallon, like we all would be, is clearly thrilled to be there.

"Hey Jimmy," Parton tells him at the beginning of the track. "I don't know how to say this without sounding all mushy and romantic." "I kind of like mushy and romantic," the host replies. "You do?" Parton asks. "Yeah, especially this time of year," Fallon says, to which Parton lets out a "Whoo-hoo!" "I love you Dolly," Fallon says. "Always have, always will." "Aw, that's so sweet," Parton declares as Fallon adds, "Now, what was it you were gonna say that was so 'mushy and romantic and all'? Also, what am I gonna get you for Christmas?"

"Well, all I want for Christmas is you," Parton says before Fallon agreed. The country star continued, "I have always wanted to sing a duet with you! So you can go first — uh, right after me." After Fallon exclaimed, "I can't believe this is happening right now," Parton began singing with commentary from Fallon, who later joined her to harmonize before taking a verse of his own. The production on the duo's version of the song stays close to Carey's original, though the addition of a banjo helps it lean more country.

"I thought, ‘What other songs are really hot?’" Parton told Billboard of selecting the songs for album. "And I thought, ‘All I Want for Christmas is You.' Jimmy Fallon, a couple of years ago, I was on his show around Christmas and he asked me to sing that and I didn't know it and I felt so bad. So I went and learned it and I was just going to put it on my album and then I went, ‘I’ll ask Jimmy Fallon to sing it with me!’ And he said yes. So I'm really excited about that."

Other collaborators on A Holly Dolly Christmas include Michael Bublé, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson and Parton's brother Randy Parton.

See the full track list for A Holly Dolly Christmas below