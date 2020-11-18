'Charlie Brown': New Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Draws Comparisons to Holiday Special's Infamous Fir
Even the Rockefeller Christmas tree is feeling the stress of 2020. Immediately after the tree was unveiled in New York City on Saturday, social media users couldn't help but note the 75-foot Norway Spruce's resemblance to another iconic tree: Charlie Brown's Christmas tree, the barely-there plant made famous in the Peanuts holiday special.
Brought in via police escort from Oneonta, New York, this year’s tree stands 75-feet tall and measures 45-feet wide, weighing a whopping 11 tons. As the tree was carefully lifted into position by a crane on Saturday, though, it left little to be impressed by. The tree, an iconic holiday fixture for not only NYC but the entire country, had sparsely placed branches and appeared barer than tree-like.
Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb
— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020
While it remains to be seen if a bit of fluffing will restore the tree’s beauty, social media had a heyday with the first-look at the spruce. As videos and images of the tree made its way across social media, many noted that the tree looked like a much larger version of Charlie Brown's tree, while others said that it was completely "on brand for 2020." Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the spruce.
😂 What is this COVID positive Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Sweet Jesus this year needs to end. pic.twitter.com/yU2728nCRA— DAC (@DAcaverly) November 18, 2020
What in the name of Charlie Brown is this sad damn spectacle? https://t.co/of9HrYe1F1— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 17, 2020
After arriving in Rockefeller Center on Saturday, the tree lighting will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 2. This year's lighting ceremony will look a little different, though, as there will be no public access due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the public is invited to view the live national broadcast "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" from home on NBC.
Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020
Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86
This is the perfect 2020 Christmas tree. Charlie Brown would be proud. https://t.co/UwFmJ2Nl9N— Steve Myers (@iRacingMyers) November 17, 2020
The massive spruce will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights, according to the Rockefeller Center. These multi-colored LED lights will stretch a total length of approximately 5 miles.
And just like Charlie Brown's tree they will throw some love on it and it will be magically beautiful. They do it every year. #spruceitup pic.twitter.com/nvpVpr9q2s— G🔅LDEN MEMED MOMENTS (@notthemomma3) November 17, 2020
I was thinking this poor thing looked like the Charlie Brown Christmas tree 🤣 ...but once they put all the lights on it, it'll look much more Christmas-tree like 🎄😁— (We) Vote(d)OutInsanity!! 🗳 (@albano666) November 18, 2020
Topping the tree will be a beautiful star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018. The three-dimensional Swarovski star weighs approximately 900 pounds and boasts three dimensional Swarovski star weighs approximately 900 pounds.
Honestly, @rockcenternyc, the 2020 Charlie Brown themed Christmas tree isn't what we needed . . . but it is what we deserve. Well done. I am humbled.— Johnny Taranto (@johnny_taranto) November 18, 2020
Ay yo, @rockcenternyc, Charlie Brown's Christmas tree was better. https://t.co/xblm9sSMts— Joshua R Workman (@J_R_Workman) November 18, 2020
Located at West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues, the tree will shine for a full 24-hours on Christmas Day. Visiting hours are daily from 6 a.m. until midnight. On New Year's Eve, visiting hours are from 6 am to 9 pm.
2020 Rockefeller Center christmas Tree be looking like Charlie Brown! LMFAOpic.twitter.com/wOIMdUFc1u— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 17, 2020
It's like the Charlie Brown Christmas tree, only at a much larger scale.— Apostic (@AposticMark) November 18, 2020
At this time, a date for the tree to come down has not yet been set. Details for this event are set to be released at a later date.
@rockcenternyc 2020 has the Rockefeller Christmas tree looking like the tree from Charlie Brown Christmas... @News4NYat11 pic.twitter.com/MdL1efrdZE— Andre' C Jackson (@Deputydre128) November 15, 2020
Is this a joke? Was the theme Charlie Brown Christmas at the @rockcenternyc ? Nothing surprises me this year if so. Just needs a little love❤️. #holidays2020 https://t.co/hlBpQSrpN2— Laura (@LauraE_22) November 17, 2020
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been an annual event for more than eight decades. It began in 1931 when workers at Rockefeller Center pooled their money together to buy a Christmas tree. Together, they decorated a 20-foot balsam fir, marking the start of what would become a quintessential New York experience.
Should have just gone full 2020 with the Charlie Brown tree. pic.twitter.com/pup2OvAiw1— Sandy Boyd (@SandyBoyd4) November 17, 2020
Looks like it came from the christmas tree farm charlie brown owns— 🎀(ง •̀_•́)งICDTAD💥 (@JennyNSchecter) November 18, 2020
The very first tree lighting ceremony was held in 1933 when Rockefeller decided to make the Christmas Tree an annual tradition. Since then, trees have been transported across the country for the annual event.