'Charlie Brown': New Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Draws Comparisons to Holiday Special's Infamous Fir

Even the Rockefeller Christmas tree is feeling the stress of 2020. Immediately after the tree was unveiled in New York City on Saturday, social media users couldn't help but note the 75-foot Norway Spruce's resemblance to another iconic tree: Charlie Brown's Christmas tree, the barely-there plant made famous in the Peanuts holiday special.

Brought in via police escort from Oneonta, New York, this year’s tree stands 75-feet tall and measures 45-feet wide, weighing a whopping 11 tons. As the tree was carefully lifted into position by a crane on Saturday, though, it left little to be impressed by. The tree, an iconic holiday fixture for not only NYC but the entire country, had sparsely placed branches and appeared barer than tree-like.



Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb

— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020

While it remains to be seen if a bit of fluffing will restore the tree's beauty, social media had a heyday with the first-look at the spruce. As videos and images of the tree made its way across social media, many noted that the tree looked like a much larger version of Charlie Brown's tree, while others said that it was completely "on brand for 2020."