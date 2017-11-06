Dixie Chicks Member Gets Backlash Over New Tattoo

Last month, Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines got a toe tattoo that still has social media buzzing. That’s because it’s the logo of EDM producer Bassnectar and it doesn’t look like Maines knows that.

“It’s done. It was horrible but I love it,” Maines wrote. “FYI, never get a tattoo on a toe. It’s the most painful place to get a tattoo. Just the worst. But thanks to [tattoo artist Kirsten Holliday] for the pain. It was totally worth it.”

Maines included the hashtag #Strength because the logo is similar to the symbol for the Greek god of strength, Kratos.

Bassnectar, whose real name is Lorin Ashton, wrote about his symbol in a blog post in 2013. He created the logo with the same friend who came up with the word “Bassnectar.”

“We searched through books of images and icons, and found something similar to the first original design,” Bassnectar wrote. “We messed with it in photoshop and made it more circular (it almost looked like a bad 1970’s airline logo at first!) and I always took it to be kind of my own ‘yin yang’ interpretation, with an open end that flows out endlessly.”

Although Maines got the tattoo last month, the tatoo just went viral on Nov. 4 after a screenshot was posted on Twitter.

Natalie Maines (the lead singer of the Dixie Chicks) A tragedy : pic.twitter.com/sLDPkwBUri — (bass)headass lex🔊 (@alexissallen) November 4, 2017



Others pointed out the similarity to the symbol for “strength.”

No wonder she thinks it means “strength”. Who’s responsible for this?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/hd4FzuyNIv — Erin Fislar (@fizzle_stickss) November 4, 2017



The best thing to happen in 2017 by far. this is iconic — kait🦄 (@k808__) November 4, 2017

