Disney Channel Star Dove Cameron Covers Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Slow Burn’ in Picturesque Acoustic Video

Like many of us, Dove Cameron is a Kacey Musgraves fan, with the Disney Channel star sharing an acoustic cover of one of Musgraves’ songs on YouTube on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Cameron performed Musgraves “Slow Burn” along with a single acoustic guitar player, with the 23-year-old filming the clip outside against a backdrop of flowers. The clip has a vintage feel, and Cameron imbues it with a dreamy quality as she gazes wistfully into the distance while singing.

“Slow Burn” is the opening track on Musgraves’ 2018 album Golden Hour, which was named Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards.

“Hey Guys, I love this song by Kacey Musgraves so much I wanted to try my own version,” Cameron shared in the video’s caption. “Hope you like it. So excited to release my own songs very soon! Love, Dove.”

Cameron’s fans are looking forward to the release of her long-awaited debut album, a project she addressed on Twitter in June.

“I was working on an independent album when I was younger (15), that I planned on releasing on my own, and then I signed with Disney,” she explained. “We (me and my manager at the time) put off releasing my own music because I was now under contract to be with their label, meaning I would release THEIR [Disney’s] music, not mine, after they cast me on their show.”

Cameron starred on the Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie from 2013-2017. She recorded music for the show and later released music with Ryan McCartan, her boyfriend at the time.

“When we broke up, I then recorded some things independently again, and planned on releasing them,” she wrote. “Then, I signed with Sony/Disruptor about a year ago, and have been working on music (singles and videos) ever since, now going to be released in a few months.”

Along with her television work, Cameron has also starred in several musical theater productions including Hairspray Live!, the Hollywood Bowl live production of Mamma Mia! and Clueless, The Musical and most recently starred as Clara in The Light in the Piazza in London.

In August, Cameron told E! News that she plans on releasing new original music in September.

“I’m so shocked by how much autonomy I’ve been given by my incredible label,” she shared. “They’ve been so kind and everything that I’m going to release, down to the little tiniest bit of production, is something that I’ve had a say in.”

