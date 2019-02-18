Dierks Bentley Announces Return of Seven Peaks Music Festival

Dierks Bentley will return with his second annual Seven Peaks Music Festival! The event will once again be held over Labor Day weekend in Buena Vista, Colorado. The Arizona native shared the good news on social media.

“I’ve been waiting like six months to make this announcement,” Bentley shared, with his 90s cover band, Hot Country Knights, in the background. “I’m so excited to announce that Seven Peaks Festival is coming back to Colorado, August 30 to Sept. 1, Labor Day weekend, just like last year. We love this festival. It’s my favorite thing I get to do.

“I’m so excited that you guys are allowing us to do it again,” he added. “Thank you for all the support last year, and I can’t wait to see you guys again this year. A lot of bands, including these guys, Hot Country Knights.”

Last year’s lineup included Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, LANCO, Del McCoury, Sam Bush and The Cadillac Three, among others. Although Bentley hasn’t announced any other artists performing, he does hint that plenty of his famous friends will once again join him for the three-day event.

“This festival is, the word special gets overused, but it is really special,” Bentley acknowledged. “One of the ways you can tell a festival is really good is when the artists want to come back and play it again. Last year, Miranda Lambert, she was supposed to fly off, but she actually stayed an extra day because she was having so much fun being there and everyone who was there last year wanted to come out again. You’re talking about year two.

“I can’t announce who’s coming, but the festival is early on, so I can’t pay some of these huge prices that some of these guys get, but I have some friends coming out [this year] that are actually doing it for a reduced rate because they just want to be there,” he continued. “They’re like, ‘Man! I’ll do whatever it takes. I just want to be there. It sounds like a vacation. It sounds so fun,’” he added. “So, that’s a big tell. The fact that we had fans from 49 states says a lot. This year is gonna be crazy attendance-wise, because I know every person is going to tell at least one or two people to come with ’em.”

Find more information on the event by visiting SevenPeaksFestival.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring