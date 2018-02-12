Country Singer Daryle Singletary Dies at 46

Country singer Daryle Singletary died Monday morning at age 46, Nashville news channel WKRN reports.

The cause of death is not yet known, though reports speculate that Singletary died from a blood clot.

Singletary passed at his Nashville home, and his death was unexpected.

The singer had five songs enter the Top 40 of the Hot Country Songs charts, including “I Let Her Lie” and “Amen Kind of Love”, which reached No. 1, and “Too Much Fun,” which reached No. 4.

Singletary performed on Friday at The Rodeo Club in Alabama with no apparent signs of health complications.

An artist rooted in traditional country, Singletary moved to Nashville in the ’90s, finding success after recording a demo for Randy Travis. After signing with Giant Records, he released his self-titled debut album in 1995. Throughout his career, he released six additional albums and charted over a dozen singles. His most recent solo album, There’s Still a Little Country Left, was released in 2015.

The Georgia native still had an active touring schedule, and remained a frequent guest at the Grand Ole Opry, which remained his favorite place to perform.

“I’ve never won an award,” he told The Boot last year. “My biggest thing was, I wanted to play on the Grand Ole Opry, and I’ve been fortunate to do that, many times. I feel like I’ve been so blessed, just to be able to make the music that I love and that I moved here to do. I moved here to sing traditional country music, and I’ve been, thank the good Lord, successful and not had to change.”

Singletary is survived by his wife, Holly, and four children — 7-year-old twin boys Mercer and Jonah, 5-year-old daughter Nora Caroline and 3-year-old daughter Charlotte Rose.

