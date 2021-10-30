Darius Rucker Pretends to Be His Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds in Hilarious Surprise Video

Darius Rucker is getting into the Halloween spirit. On Instagram, he posted a video of himself posing as his wax figure at Madame Tussauds to shock some very unsuspecting fans. While the fans were too busy screaming out in surprise upon seeing Rucker, the video will surely give viewers a good laugh.

In the video, Rucker poses alongside other country singers in the museum’s Grand Ole Opry set-up. He stood incredibly still with a microphone in hand to make fans believe that he was truly a wax figure. He definitely managed to surprise many museum-goers. As one individual walked by and remarked that it looked as though his “figure” was super life-like, he said out loud that he was indeed the real deal. Rucker’s wax figure is a permanent fixture in Nashville’s Madame Tussauds museum, which opened in 2017.

Rucker took some time out of his busy schedule to have a fun, scare-filled time at Madame Tussauds. He’s in Music City to prepare for the Grand Ole Opry’s 5,000th show. Rucker is one of the many country singers who will perform during the milestone, as he will join Trisha Yearwood, Bill Anderson, Garth Brooks, and Vince Gill, among others. The Grand Ole Opry’s 5,000th radio show has been 96 years in the making, per WSMV in Nashville.

“We’re absolutely pulling out the stops for the show but I’ll also say that it was really important to me that it look and feel like an Opry show does,” Dan Rogers, the opry’s executive producer, said about the show. “I mean, the 5000th Saturday night, we didn’t get to that point by going off-script and doing things radically different from Saturday night to Saturday night. I really wanted this show to be kind of what you always hope the Opry is when you buy a ticket and come see us or when you tune, and that is in a nutshell, a celebration of the past, present, and future of country music.” Tickets for the event are currently sold-out. But, you can check out the show via the radio by tuning into AM 650 – WSM. Additionally, it will also be available to stream live via the Circle Network.