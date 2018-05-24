Darius Rucker Says ‘For the First Time’ is One of the Most Personal Songs He Has Ever Recorded

Darius Rucker’s “For the First Time” is one of the most personal songs he has ever recorded. Written by Rucker, along with Scotter Carusoe and Derek George, the song is from his 2017 When Was the Last Time album.”

For the First Time,” which says “When was the last time you did something for the first time? / Yeah, let yourself go, follow that feeling / Maybe something new is what you’re needing / Like a real life, let your hair down, feel alive / When was the last time you did something for the first time?” resonated with Rucker, both in the message and the music.

“For me, that song is really about life; about going out and living life and doing something you haven’t done before, because at this point in my life that’s something that’s so important to me – to do those bucket list things that you’ve never gotten to do,” Rucker shares. “And I just thought that song was perfect, and it wasn’t just the lyrics. The lyrics are great and I love the story and everything, but I just thought the music was so country, and at the beginning that beat that laid behind it, I just man, that’s the kind of music I want to make. I love that song.”

Rucker will headline his ninth annual “Darius Rucker and Friends” benefit concert, which will be held on Monday, June 4, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which offers free medical care to children battling cancer and other diseases of the blood.

“When you see first-hand what this organization can do for families, it’s remarkable,” Rucker says. “Over the years we’ve met so many survivors, families of patients and volunteers whose lives have been changed by St. Jude. It’s one of my favorite shows of the year.”

Although Rucker has yet to announces his guests for this year’s show, the list of previous performers includes Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Randy Houser, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, and Kenny Rogers, among others.

The South Carolina native will reunite with his former band, Hootie & the Blowfish, for one night, to perform in Atlanta with Jason Aldean, as part of Aldean’s High Noon Neon Tour. The concert, which will also include Lauren Alaina, will occur on July 21.

Rucker will spend much of the summer on the road, co-headlining the Summer Plays On Tour, with Lady A. Dates are available at DariusRucker.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/dariusrucker