Danielle Bradbery and Thomas Rhett Release ‘Goodbye Summer’ Music Video

Summer may be over, but Danielle Bradbery and Thomas Rhett are keeping the season alive with their collaboration “Goodbye Summer,” the music video for which was released on Nov. 19.

The video was shot in the 30A region of Florida, and intersperses clips of Bradbery and Rhett with two actors living out a summer fling at a seaside resort.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It has been amazing to see the storyline of ‘Goodbye Summer’ played out,” Bradbery said in a press release. “The video shares the emotions that come with a summer love. Shaun Silva had such a beautiful vision for this video and really brought it to life. It was a lot of fun to have Thomas Rhett join me for the shoot in one of my favorite places, 30A.”

“Watching this song grow since I first recorded the demo has been really fun,” Rhett added. “30A was the perfect place to bring the video to life…we had a blast shooting it.”

“Goodbye Summer” details a summer romance, with Bradbery and Rhett shying away from the season’s end throughout the song as they trade verses and come together to harmonize on the track’s chorus.

“The music video was so fun to make — it’s a beautiful video and I can’t wait for everybody to see it,” Bradbery told PEOPLE. “Even just having the song in the first place with Thomas Rhett has been so fun and to see his creative side, especially with my music, I’m really thankful that he was excited to come on my song and make it even better. Thomas Rhett is so talented and I’m so lucky to know him like I do.”

Rhett wrote the track with his dad, Rhett Akins, Jaren Johnston, and Julian Bunetta, and it originally appeared on Bradbery’s sophomore album, 2017’s I Don’t Believe We’ve Met.

Both Rhett and Bradbery share an affinity for 30A, and Bradbery shared that the video for the song is based on Rosemary Beach in the area before it was hit by Hurricane Michael.

“Both me and Thomas Rhett find Rosemary Beach a vacation spot, so it was really really sad and devastating,” the 22-year-old said.

After the storm, Bradbery partnered with the Rosemary Beach Foundation, donating her own money and encouraging fans to donate to the organization’s recovery efforts as well.

“We’re so happy to be able to do [this] for Florida and everything that has happened,” she said.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Danielle Bradbery