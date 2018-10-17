Danielle Bradbery Became a Singer Because of Carrie Underwood

While Danielle Bradbery is someone girls around the country look up to, there was a time when she was dreaming of growing up to be just like her idol, Carrie Underwood.

Speaking to Big Machine Label Group, Bradbery revealed that Underwood was one of the artists who inspired her, sharing that she has been a huge fan of the American Idol winner for years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I always say this, but it’s so true. I lived with every Carrie Underwood album you could think of,” Bradbery said. “Even younger, I sang and could tell you every single song that she’s probably sang. I remember owning a DVD that went with one of her albums. It was like the recording process of her singing some of the songs in the studio, and I’d watch that and see her perform these songs in the studio that I didn’t even know about at the time. And seeing her I was like, okay, yeah, I want to be her and I want to sing like her.”

Both Bradbery and Underwood got their starts on reality singing competition shows — Bradbery winning Season 4 of The Voice in 2013 and Underwood taking the crown during Idol‘s fourth season in 2005. Both women took home the top spot thanks to their undeniable vocals and likable natures, and both have used their platforms to make a name for themselves in the country music industry.

After releasing her eponymous debut album in 2013, Bradbery took a bit of a break from the industry before returning in 2017 with her sophomore effort, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, which served as an opportunity for the singer to re-introduce herself to her fans.

“I kind of had to tell myself, ‘Okay, if you want to be this honest and real, you can’t be afraid of doing it, you have to be confident about it,’” she told Taste of Country of the project. “It’s been nerve-wracking, it’s been every emotion, but it’s been really cool to see the transition and know that this is what the second album is supposed to be, and the reintroduction of myself.”

Bradbery has now returned to the airwaves with “Goodbye Summer,” a duet with Thomas Rhett.

“I feel like Danielle has one of the most flawless voices,” Rhett told PopCulture.com and other media of Bradbery. “Her and Kelly Clarkson literally are two people that I feel like have never missed a note in their life. So it’s really cool to watch Danielle continue to grow as an artist and show the world her amazing voice.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz