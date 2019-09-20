‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Reveals Unexpected Team Name with Gleb Savchenko

When Lauren Alaina met her Dancing With the Stars pro partner Gleb Savchenko for their first rehearsal, she likely never imagined that encounter would produce their unexpected team name. But when Savchenko mistakenly switched up a popular Nashville phrase, their unlikely team name was created.

“Introducing Team Tonkyhonk,” Alaina captioned a photo of the pair. “You guys. I have to tell you how we got our team name. We did all of our first rehearsals in Nashville. Gleb came in one day and said, ‘What is a Tonkyhonk? Everyone keeps saying to go to the Tonkyhonks!’ I laughed so hard I almost peed my pants.

“I explained to him that it is HONKYTONK, but I loved it so much that it became our team name. I love my Russian (soon to be) cowboy. [Gleb Savchenko] is Tonkyhonk,” she added, using the hashtags #BadonkaHUNK, and I’m #badonkaDONK.

It’s a big week for Alaina. In addition to her Dancing With the Stars debut, which left the couple in an impressive third place finish (behind James Van Der Beek and Hannah Brown), the American Idol alum also released a new single, “Getting Good.”

“As if today already wasn’t the best day ever, we’re doing the premiere of Dancing With the Stars tonight,” Alaina shared in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories. “I’m so excited. I just did my run through and it went really well, so I feel a little more calm, and I have a big surprise. My new single, ‘Getting Good,’ went to radio today.”

“I released a new single today to radio, and you guys can hear it Sept. 27th on all digital platforms,” she continued. “It’s called ‘Getting Good.’ I am so proud of it and cannot wait for you to hear it. Today is my day.”

Alaina will likely go far on DWTS, based on her debut performance, but she wasn’t so sure she would make it past the first week.

“I think I might be the worst dancer,” Alaina admitted to iHeartRadio station, The Bull. “I did competitive cheerleading. I was always in the back. I would tell people it was because I was the tallest. I think it was because I was the worst.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

