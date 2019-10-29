‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Is ‘Dying’ to Win the Mirrorball Trophy

Watch out, Dancing With the Stars contestants. Lauren Alaina is not going to let anything – including a few broken ribs – stop her from winning the Mirrorball Trophy. After tying for first place on the leaderboard during Monday night’s show, earning a nine from all three judges, Alaina shared a few photos from the Halloween-themed night to express how much she wanted to win the entire competition.

“LEGS get straight to the point… ” Alaina wrote, sharing a photo of her toned legs during her Argentine Tango. “I’m so VAMPed up that [Gleb Savchenko] and I are tied for the highest scores this week. I am working so hard. I’m DYING to win that Mirror Ball.”

Recently-eliminated contestant Sailor Brinkley-Cook commented on Alaina’s post, writing “You KILLED THAAATT!!!!” while fellow singer Cassadee Pope wrote, “So cool!!!!! You look like the badass you are!!!” and Lindsay Ell wrote “SO PROUD OF YOU!!”

Alaina had one minor slip during the dance, which ended up earning her even more praise from judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba for her speedy recovery.

“When [Inaba] said my core looked strong, I looked at Gleb because all I have been trying to do is pretend like my ribs aren’t broken,” a breathless Alaina said. “I fractured the one on the left the first week of the show. I haven’t had these X-rayed, but… they don’t look great.”

Alaina and Savchenko were one of four couples tied for first place last night, along with Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, and Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber. and For Alaina, that news is especially shocking since she previously admitted she had two left feet.

“I think I might be the worst dancer,” Alaian told iHeartRadio station, The Bull. “I did competitive cheerleading. I was always in the back. I would tell people it was because I was the tallest. I think it was because I was the worst.”

Whether or not Alaina wins the Mirrorball Trophy, we already know her 2020 is starting off busy. The singer rescheduled her That Girl Was Me Tour until January, and will also return to the road with Blake Shelton, on his Friends and Heroes Tour. Find dates at Alaina’s website.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

