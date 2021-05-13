Dan Smyers' Elderly Rescue Dog Missy Dies After Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Dan + Shay member Dan Smyers shared some sad news with fans on Wednesday, revealing that his and wife Abby's elderly rescue dog, Missy, had died. Smyers and Abby both used Instagram to remember Missy, and Smyers began his slideshow of photos and videos with a snap of the tiny pup in the sunshine.

"Our hearts are broken to share the news that sweet missy/tiny/little one has passed away," he wrote, sharing that he and Abby adopted Missy, their fifth rescue dog, when she was 16 years old and had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and that they knew "our time together would be limited, but it’s still never easy saying goodbye to a loved one." The musician added that Missy "was safe in our arms as she left us peacefully, and for that we are grateful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Smyers (@dansmyers)

"Can’t say enough about the grace and patience of my superhero wife [Abby Smyers] for dedicating every waking minute to this sweet girl: from hand-feeding each meal, to giving her all the happy days in the sun. and our dogs joy, chief, ghost, and mac for welcoming her into the pack with open paws," he continued. "missy, we love you and you’ll always hold a special place in our hearts. may all your days be sunny, and your little tail never stop wagging. and to all of you who have so kindly followed her story, thank you. someone once said, 'dogs lives are too short. their only fault, really.' truer words have never been spoken."

In her own post, Abby shared that she and her husband are "still processing and honestly have taken this a lot harder than I think either of us could have imagined." Writing that the "rapidness" of Missy's decline left her and Smyers "both a little rattled," Abby continued, "I know that she knew she was loved and I’m so grateful to have given her a few months of a truly charmed life. I have no regrets in our choice to adopt a hospice dog and I will cherish our time together, it was so much longer than we ever could have thought in the beginning."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Smyers (@abbysmyers)

"The hardest part right now is the day to day," she explained. "caring for her was a major part of my life the last few months and I miss it a lot and mostly her sweet, tiny, crooked smile. Thank you to everyone who loved and rooted for her along with us. I know she touched so many."

She also praised her husband, writing that he "has been the greatest partner through this. He has handled a lot of the bad things when I couldn’t muster the strength, even though he has been hit with grief just as much as me. I’m very grateful to him for so many reasons that I don’t need to list here, he knows but show him love if you will." Abby ended her post by sharing that she feels "so grateful to have been Missy’s retirement home. Though this has all been incredibly hard she has changed our lives. We miss you so much, little one."